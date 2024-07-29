Sinead O’Connor’s Full Cause of Death Revealed 1 Year After Her Passing

Sinead O’Connor’s full cause of death has been released. Her family shared the details about her passing by releasing her death certificate to the Irish Independent on the first anniversary of her death on Friday, July 26. The outlet revealed that the Irish music icon had been struggling with respiratory issues at the time of her death in July 2023.

The outlet said that Sinead’s death came after she was struggling with “exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma together with low grade lower respiratory tract infection,” according to People. Sinead’s death certificate had been formally registered by her ex-husband John Reynolds with the Inner South London coroner on Wednesday, July 24.

Prior to the recent revelations, Sinead’s cause of death had been revealed to be natural causes in January. The London Inner South Coroner’s Court shared that it had ended its investigation into the singer’s death in a statement at the time. No further details about the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s passing were released at that time.

Sinead died at 56 in London on July 26, 2023. Following her death, “The Emperor’s New Clothes” singer’s family released a statement confirming that she had died. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” they said.

Sinead is survived by three of her four children. Her son Shane died by suicide in 2022. He was 17. Following his tragic death, the singer shared many troubling messages on her social media accounts.

Sinead’s death came nearly a decade after she released her final album, 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss. In 2020, she released her final single “Trouble of the World.” In 2021, she released her memoir Rememberings. Since her death, countless artists from various genres have released tributes to her, including boygenius, the Foo Fighters, P!nk, and many more. Earlier in the week, a documentary on her life called Nothing Compares was made available to stream for seven days.