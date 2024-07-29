Saiorse Ronan Weds Jack Lowden: Actress Marries Longtime Boyfriend in Secret Ceremony

The 'Lady Bird' star tied the knot with the Scottish actor in a private ceremony, which only had a handful of their closest friends and family members in attendance.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 29, 2024 10:25AM EDT
James McArdle (left), Saoirse Ronan, and Jack Lowden arriving at the Scottish premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Edinburgh Castle. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
View gallery
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt WSJ Innovator of the Year Awards, New York, America - 04 Nov 2015
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey 'Sing 2' film premiere, Arrivals, The Greek Theater, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Dec 2021
Image Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

Can you hear the wedding bells? Saiorse Ronan and her partner Jack Lowden got married in an intimate ceremony in Scotland, according to a new report by the Sunday Independent. The actors’ wedding was held in secret with a small group, but Scottish civil marriage records indicated that they did indeed get hitched. Neither actor has publicly commented on the marriage.

Details about the ceremony are scarce, but it was reported that the marriage was only in front of a very small and intimate group of friends and family at the Edinburgh Central Registrar’s Office in Scotland. Jack, 34, is from Scotland, while Saiorse, 30, is American-born Irish.

The pair have mostly kept private about their romance, but they first connected while making the 2018 historical drama Mary Queen of Scots. In the film, Saiorse played the monarch Mary Stuart, while Jack played Henry Stuart, Lord Darnley, her husband. The film boasted a rather impressive cast with other stars like Margot Robbie playing Queen Elizabeth I and Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn playing Lord Robert Dudley.

While making the movie, romance rumors about the pair surfaced, but they kept things pretty low-key. It was revealed that they were an item in a December 2018 report from Page Six. An insider revealed that Jack was “very close” with the actress and followed her around at a party that they both attended at the time. It seemed like he was very protective! The pair were often asked about their relationship status, but each dodged questions from the press.

While neither has publicly commented on their relationship, the couple has been spotted spending time together on a number of occasions. Jack also shared (since-deleted) photos of Saiorse on his Instagram, and he posted a cute New Year’s Eve mirror selfie on December 31, 2023. Back in June, the actor shared a few photos of the two of them at the Glastonbury Music Festival, including a cute photo where he had an arm wrapped around Saiorse. The pair have also continued to collaborate on various projects.

ad