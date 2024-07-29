Lady Gaga Sings Along With Fans in the Back of Her Limo in Paris: Watch

Lady Gaga is having a blast in the City of Light after performing a jaw-dropping performance at the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics. A fan caught a beautiful moment where the singer gave an impromptu performance of her A Star Is Born cut “Always Remember Us This Way” from the sunroof of her limousine to a few lucky fans.

A group of fans had gathered at outside of Lady Gaga’s limo, and they began singing the closing song from A Star Is Born. As the chorus of fans sang out, it clearly got the Born This Way popstar’s attention. Lady Gaga, 38, popped her head out of the sunroof of her ride. She seemed to be wearing a black blazer along with shades, as her signature bleach blonde hair was tied back in a tight ponytail.

WE SANG ALWAYS REMEMBER US THIS WAY TO GAGA AND SHE CAME OUT OF THE CAR TO SING FOR FUS pic.twitter.com/HpXJA0K7vx — Sacha ❤️‍🔥 (@DusseldorfWig) July 27, 2024

As the fans kept singing, Lady Gaga began singing along with them. As fans began to notice that the singer was joining in, they began hushing other members of the crowd. Lady Gaga then continued to belt out the track. “When the sun goes down and the band won’t play/I’ll always remember us this way,” she sang. A few members of the crowd could be heard quietly singing along. As she hit the final note, the audience erupted in cheers, and people could be heard shouting their thanks and admiration for the singer.

The performance from her limo also came right after Lady Gaga took part in the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The popstar performed a cover of the French song “Mon Truc En Plumes” by Zizi Jeanmaire at the kickoff event.

After joining the opening ceremony, Lady Gaga has been enjoying all that Paris has to offer, and she’s also been seen attending some of the various Olympic events. Still, the most exciting revelation came when she revealed that she was engaged to Michael Polansky while speaking to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in a video he posted.