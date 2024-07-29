Jason Kelce Beats Olympian Nicole Heavirland In Arm Wrestling

Image Credit: Getty Images

Though retired from the NFL, Jason Kelce still earned a touchdown of sorts against Olympian Nicole Heavirland in an arm-wrestling challenge.

On Sunday, July 28, the 29-year-old rugby player shared a video on Instagram where she is seen battling arm-for-arm with the 36-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles Center.

With her USA teammates encouraging her, the two put in a significant amount of effort, but the wrestling ended with a victory for Jason. The post was captioned, “@jason.kelce holding on to that table a little bit?”

Jason was shown holding onto the corner of the table, which Nicole ruled as cheating. In the comments, the eldest Kelce brother defended his win, expressing, “Holding onto something with your off hand is completely within the rules of the International Federation of Arm Wrestling.”

Even his wife Kylie joined in the playful banter, stating, “I tried to warn you!”

This year marks Nicole’s second Olympics, as she previously attended the Tokyo Games in 2020, where she finished in sixth place with the USA women’s rugby team. In Paris, they started off strong with wins against both Japan and Brazil.

The Kelce family showed support at the game in their Parisian-themed outfits. Jason wore a navy beret and a white T-shirt labeled “Team USA Paris,” while Kylie opted for a blue and white striped loose button-down top with white pants. They posed alongside USA rugby members – Nicole, Kate Zackary, Meya Bizer, Kristen Thomas, and Kasey McCravey – in a snap shared by the team’s official account. “Just a bunch of eagles,” they captioned the Instagram post.

Jason even shared his enthusiasm for the team in a video posted by the team on Instagram, saying, “I am officially a fan… Women’s Rugby Olympics.”

The Kelces’ love for sports is undeniable. Jason told the Associated Press, “When we found out that we were going to have an opportunity to go to this, the more we thought about it, we were like, ‘Let’s take advantage of it now that we can actually do it’… We love sports, we love competition, we love world events. This is such a unique place where the entire world gets to come together and bond over competition and sports.”