Grimes’ Mom Claims Elon Musk Is ‘Withholding’ Couple’s 3 Kids

Grimes‘ mother, Sandy Garossino, has been making public pleas to Elon Musk to stop “withholding” his and the singer’s three children—X Æ A-Xii, 4, Exa Dark Sideræl, 2½, and Techno “Tau” Mechanicus.

On July 27, Garossino—the mother of the Canadian musician, 36, born Claire Boucher—wrote on X explaining that the platform is “the only way” she has to reach the X founder, 53, after the children missed a visit to Canada to see their dying great-grandmother.

Garossino started the plea formally, “Dear Elon @elonmusk, it was nice seeing you on Father’s Day. I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it.”

“I’m writing here as the only way I have to reach you,” she wrote. “As you know, my 93-year-old mother is now in end-of-life palliative care. She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time.”

“Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met,” the journalist added, referring to the pair’s third child, Techno Mechanicus, who is believed to have been born around June 2022.

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” Garossino claimed. “It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.”

Garossino went on to say that she is writing “with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honor your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great-grandmother before she passes.”

“Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances,” she continued. “Family is priceless.”

In her last post, Garossino added a final ask to the Tesla CEO. “Please Elon, I beg you. This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids,” she wrote. “Time is of the essence now.”

Musk also shares six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and three with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Prior to the accusations of “withholding” his children from Grimes’ family, Musk came under fire for saying his 20-year-old transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, was “killed by the woke-mind virus” while making transphobic comments.

Vivian responded using the Threads platform, fact-checking her estranged father. “I look pretty good for a dead b**ch.”

“This entire thing is completely made up[…] He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there.”

Grimes also reacted to the public exchange by communicating her support for her former partner’s child on July 25 on X, saying, “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.”