Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller Confirms Romance With NFL Star Will Levis

Image Credit: Getty Images

Victoria Fuller has given Bachelor Nation the ‘most dramatic’ update: she is in a relationship with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

The Bachelor alum and the 25-year-old NFL player revealed their romancde for one another via their respective Instagram stories. Will initiated the announcement with a picture of the two hugging– where he had his back facing the camera. Victoria was seen hugging him with her face turned away while her hands rested on his back.

He tagged Victoria and added a white heart to signify his love, while she reposted the story with a note that said, “life update.”

According to an insider who spoke to Page Six, “It’s very new…but she’s having a lot of fun getting to know him.” She showed up for her new man on the first day of training camp for the upcoming NFL season.

This announcement comes shortly after she opened up about her split from Bachelor star Gregg Grippo. The two had been dating for a year, and he revealed their relationship came to an end in April when she opted to wait a little longer to recollect her emotions.

Being a very public couple, she expressed, “Breakups are never easy and especially so publicly. I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private. We are all going through something, so just a reminder to be kind. Everyone handles breakups differently. I’m choosing to process mine in peace.”

Victoria and Gregg had connected through the show after Victoria starred in Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, in which she was sent home during hometown week. She was previously engaged to Johnny DePhillipo from their time on Bachelor in Paradise, but they eventually called it off shortly after the show ended. Victoria and Gregg met through former Bachelor Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy.

As Victoria’s Bachelor world was unfolding, Will dated internet personality Gia Duddy from 2021 to 2023, ending their relationship just a couple of months after he was drafted into the league.