Team USA Arrives At 2024 Olympics In Ralph Lauren Blazers

Image Credit: Getty Images for USOPC

Team USA is arriving in style at the 2024 Paris Olympics!

Ralph Lauren has been a proud partner with the country’s sports teams since 2008. This year, American supporters saw their best-qualified athletes like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Simone Biles, and more, dressed in navy blue blazers adorned with small white and red stripes on the borders.

A large group of athletes arrived on boat, proudly chanting “USA! USA! USA!” as they cruised around the Eiffel Tower along the Seine river.

In a video shared by Ralph Lauren, they gave a glimpse into how some players felt trying on their outfits for the first time. The post was captioned, “Timeless style meets a championing spirit. Ahead of the #Paris2024 Opening Ceremony, our #RLxTeamUSA athletes share their experience around trying on the Opening Ceremony uniform for the first time.” The video featured inspiring words from athletes like Daryl Homer, Jagger Eaton, Ciaka Ogbou, Jamal Hill, Jeffrey Louis, Jessica Long, Melissa Stockwell, Lee Kiefer, and Daniela Moroz.

Some of their quotes include:

“When I put on that USA uniform, I feel like a uniform,” said Daryl Homer.

“It felt like I’m meant to be here,” revealed Jagger Eaton.

“It’s bigger than just me, and I kept looking in the mirror to see if it was real,” expressed Ciaka Ogbou.

Ciaka Ogbou also commented on the post, saying, “An honor of a lifetime! Love my RL fam and proud to be walking alongside some of these incredible athletes tonight!”

The Polo Team wrote in another post that they “have the honor of designing the uniforms worn during the #Paris2024 Opening Ceremony.”

On their website, Ralph Lauren wrote, “We inspire values that surpass sport, that surpass fashion, that stand for quality, integrity, and a spirit of optimism.” They added, “The bold and dynamic energy of Paris 2024 inspires sporty graphics, bold color-blocking, and classic stripes in America’s signature palette of red, white, and blue.”

Fans can expect to see the fashion statements for the next 19 days starting today July 26, where they will watch each country compete in their respective sports.