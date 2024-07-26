Lady Gaga Rehearses for Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony: Photos

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lady Gaga is about to bring the house down at this year’s Olympic Games opening ceremony. The 38-year-old musician was photographed rehearsing for the event in Paris, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 26. In the newly released images, Gaga can be seen belting out some of her hits wearing a black mini dress. While up on stage, she was also accompanied by backup dancers, all of whom were carrying pink fuzzy props behind her.

The Joker: Folie à Deux actress has been spotted out and about in Paris over the past week. At one point, she was photographed blowing kisses to fans from across the street.

In addition to the “Love Game” hitmaker, Celine Dion is also reportedly performing at the Olympic Games. However, she has not publicly confirmed the rumors. Fans will just have to wait and see if the 56-year-old “My Heart Will Go On” artist will take the stage along with Gaga.

Celine’s potential stage return comes amid her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a disease she opened up to Vogue France about earlier this year. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the illness is “a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.”

“Quite rapidly, I was having difficulty controlling my voice,” she explained to the publication in April. After visiting an ENT specialist, nothing out of the ordinary was found. “They looked at (my vocal cords) from every angle, and they said it was pristine,” she added.

While noting that she has not “beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be,” Celine explained to the outlet that she undergoes athletic, physical and vocal therapy” five times per week.

“I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice,” she added. “Life doesn’t give you any answers. You just have to live it!”

Since she’s been determined to navigate the difficulties of the illness, Celine noted that she will “train like an athlete and work super hard.”

“I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be,” she said, before concluding, “My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”