Elon Musk Ex, Grimes ‘Proud’ Of Daughter’s Gender Identity

Elon Musk has recently been involved in family drama following comments he made about his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The 53-year-old recalled the moment his daughter revealed she was transgender, noting that his son Xavier had been “killed.” He told DailyWire, “I was essentially tricked into signing documents…This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion.”

“I was tricked into doing this… the people promoting this should go to prison.” @ElonMusk opens up to @JordanBPeterson about gender ideology’s impact on his son, Xavier. pic.twitter.com/1bdILGNdJE — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 22, 2024

Following these public comments, Musk’s former partner, Grimes, with whom he shares three children X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus, expressed her support for his child. She wrote on X, “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.”

Grimes did not stop at defending her child; she also voiced her support for the trans community. After a user brought up religion, mentioning, “As great human creativity can be, it’s not great when you’re changing what God created. And you simply can’t change your DNA,” Grimes quickly responded.

The 36-year-old replied, “God gave us hands to build cathedrals, rockets to the moon. It’s clearly divine to make use of God’s greatest gift to humanity, which is creativity.” She continues, “For me, God is the universe, not just infinite, but infinite possibility.”

Musk stated that those involved in promoting puberty blockers should go to “prison.” He said to Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, “It wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are sterilization drugs… So I lost my son essentially.”

These comments elicited a response from his now daughter, Vivian. He told NBC News, “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged…Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.” Besides criticizing the Tesla CEO’s lack of support, his child also referred to him as being “cold” and “narcissistic.”

Vivian has also legally separated herself from Musk, noting in court documents that she no longer wishes to be related to her “biological father in any way, shape, or form.”