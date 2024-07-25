Taylor Swift Reveals She’s the Godmother to Her Bestie’s Kids

Taylor Swift has added another title to her repertoire—godmother!

The Grammy winner, 34, who’s been close pals with Blake Lively, 36, and Ryan Reynolds, 47, for a decade, shared a sweet post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 25, in honor of her “best friend” Reynolds’ new movie Deadpool vs. Wolverine, out Friday.

In the post, she revealed that she’s the godmother of the couple’s four kids: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, born in 2023.

“Shout out to wade wilson aka my godkids’ sperm donor” Imagine having TAYLOR SWIFT as your fairy godmother 🥹 pic.twitter.com/k6N1hHGlZ6 — Alycia (@booitsalycia) July 25, 2024

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” Swift wrote at the end of her post, referencing Reynolds’ character Deadpool’s real name.

“Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on the planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she wrote. “He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer—who posted the note alongside a pic with Blake, Ryan, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy—cheekily joked, “But that’s just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

Swift’s bond with the family is so strong that Reynolds recently joked with E! News about her being their babysitter, albeit an expensive one.

“The cost of that is…” the Green Lantern star teased, “I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.'”

🎥 I With Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their kids in attendance, Taylor said that some of her favorite characters are James, Betty, and Inez! #MadridTStheErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTourEspaña pic.twitter.com/sHub4ZN8NK — Taylor Swift News (@DailyTSwiftNews) May 30, 2024

This confirmation comes nearly two months after Taylor—who is also a godparent to Jaime King‘s 9-year-old son Leo Thames—gave the Lively-Reynolds squad a shoutout during her Eras Tour show in Madrid.

“I have to say that on folklore,” she told the crowd, which included Blake and her kids, on May 29, “some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez, and Betty.”

King previously explained to PEOPLE about the decision to name Swift as Thames’ godmother.

“It wasn’t because it was this person and the name. It was really because of her morals and her values, the way that she treats people and how hard-working she is. … That’s the kind of person I want to be the guide and the spiritual protector of my child,” King said at the time.