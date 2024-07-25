Selena Gomez Cuddles With BF Benny Blanco in New Photos: ‘Thank You for Sharing Your Life With Me’

The "Love On" singer posted a bunch of cute shots of herself cuddling up to her beau with a sweet message for him on social media.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 25, 2024 10:38AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
View gallery
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Selena Gomez attends the "Emilia Perez" Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)
Selena Gomez 'Dolittle' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jan 2020
Palm Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Selena Gomez, Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Selena's BFF Raquelle Stevens are ready for a flight out of Miami over the weekend after spending the Thanksgiving holiday together. The group moves through the terminal together keeping their heads down and remaining lowkey. Brooklyn travels with his dog on a leash and his wife Nicola is seen carrying a small puppy in her bag. Pictured: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham, Selena Gomez, Raquelle Stevens BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Selena Gomez looks over the moon with Benny Blanco. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, posted a bunch of photos of herself with the all-star producer, 36, on Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. The snapshots showed the pair having lots of moments, and it showed they’re definitely Couples Goals. In the caption, Selena gushed about their relationship. “Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday,” she wrote, with a smiley emoji.

The photoset had nine pictures, most of them being selfies. In the first shot, Benny and Selena cuddled up on the couch, seemingly wearing pajamas. They looked like they’d just cutely fallen asleep. Other photos included a shot of Benny hugging the singer in front of a fountain, the two of them lying on a lounger in the sun, while Selena showed off a yellow bathing suit, and a bunch of selfies.

The selfies included Benny seemingly taking a bite of something. There was another photo of the two of them in black face masks (plus a later shot of them pulling it down and puckering their lips at the camera). There was also a pic of Selena laughing as her boyfriend pulled her in for a hug. The last two photos were of Benny giving Selena a kiss on the cheek. It’s clear he’s an amazing boyfriend, because Selena was glowing in the photos.

Besides Selena’s sweet caption, Benny also commented a series of heart eye emojis to show his love. In the comments, plenty of fans showed support for their romance. “They make each other so happy,” one person wrote. “Awww i am in love with this couple.” Another fan commented, “Such a lovely couple!”

The photo drop comes just days after Selena celebrated her 32nd birthday. Benny shared a sweet throwback photo from before they were dating and wrote a loving birthday message for his girlfriend. “I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u,” he said.

ad