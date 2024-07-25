Selena Gomez Cuddles With BF Benny Blanco in New Photos: ‘Thank You for Sharing Your Life With Me’

Selena Gomez looks over the moon with Benny Blanco. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, posted a bunch of photos of herself with the all-star producer, 36, on Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. The snapshots showed the pair having lots of moments, and it showed they’re definitely Couples Goals. In the caption, Selena gushed about their relationship. “Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday,” she wrote, with a smiley emoji.

The photoset had nine pictures, most of them being selfies. In the first shot, Benny and Selena cuddled up on the couch, seemingly wearing pajamas. They looked like they’d just cutely fallen asleep. Other photos included a shot of Benny hugging the singer in front of a fountain, the two of them lying on a lounger in the sun, while Selena showed off a yellow bathing suit, and a bunch of selfies.

The selfies included Benny seemingly taking a bite of something. There was another photo of the two of them in black face masks (plus a later shot of them pulling it down and puckering their lips at the camera). There was also a pic of Selena laughing as her boyfriend pulled her in for a hug. The last two photos were of Benny giving Selena a kiss on the cheek. It’s clear he’s an amazing boyfriend, because Selena was glowing in the photos.

Besides Selena’s sweet caption, Benny also commented a series of heart eye emojis to show his love. In the comments, plenty of fans showed support for their romance. “They make each other so happy,” one person wrote. “Awww i am in love with this couple.” Another fan commented, “Such a lovely couple!”

The photo drop comes just days after Selena celebrated her 32nd birthday. Benny shared a sweet throwback photo from before they were dating and wrote a loving birthday message for his girlfriend. “I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u,” he said.