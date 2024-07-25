Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Slams Dad After ‘Woke Mind Virus’ Comments

Elon Musk previously referred to his trans daughter as his son, saying she was "killed by the woke mind virus."

July 25, 2024
UPDATE, Thursday, July 25: Vivian Jenna Wilson is fact-checking her own father after the X founder made bigoted comments about her gender.

“Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead,” Wilson notably wrote on Threads this week instead of Elon Musk’s X platform.

She continued in a couple of posts, which included a video update clarifying she’s “doing well,” that she had some things to “debunk.”

Wilson shared a screenshot of the father of 12’s tweet where he wrote about his child that she “was born gay and slightly autistic” and added, “But he was not a girl.”

In response, she wrote, “This is entirely fake. Like, literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from. My best guess is that he went to the Milo Yiannopoulis school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said ‘eh- good enough’ in a last-ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f***ing story.”

The 20-year-old also pinned a post from two days ago which wrote, “I look pretty good for a dead b**ch.”

Wilson is one of six children Musk, 53, had with his first wife, model Justine Wilson.

She filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court in April 2022 to legally change her name and gender, citing the reason as “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In another reply to a Threads user who stated they were “extremely shocked” hearing Musk spew his transphobic comments in an interview with Jordan Peterson, she responded she “just started to find it funny at this point.”

She then added that Musk couldn’t possibly make such claims about his daughter in the first place because he didn’t have a huge presence in her life.

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness,” Wilson wrote. “Obviously he can’t say that, so I’ve been reduced to a happy little stereotype f*g-ing along to use at his discretion. I think that says a lot about how he views queer people and children in general.”

Original story continues below:

Elon Musk said his estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson—whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson—was “killed” in his eyes by “the woke mind virus” after seeking gender-affirming care upon coming out as transgender.

In an interview with psychologist and conservative commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson, the X owner called gender-reassignment surgery “child mutilation and sterilization.” He then discussed his 20-year-old daughter, who he said underwent the procedures during the pandemic.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” the 53-year-old told Daily Wire in an interview. “This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion.”

The Tesla CEO claimed he only agreed to sign the papers that gave Vivian permission to undergo gender-affirming care because he was told she “might commit suicide” if he didn’t.

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”

Besides misgendering his child by using ‘he/him’ pronouns instead of ‘she/her,’ he also referred to Vivian by her deadname, which is often seen as a form of overt aggression or microaggression. The intentional refusal to affirm a transgender person’s identity can harm a person’s mental health, according to child and adolescent psychiatrist Jason Lambrese, MD.

“It can remind them of that period in their lives before they could take steps to affirm who they are. Deadnaming might bring them back into those more negative times in their lives. And often, that gender dysphoria (distress that comes from one’s sex assigned at birth not lining up with their true gender identity) can be associated with depression and anxiety.”

But Musk doesn’t believe in any of the harm he may partake in and went on to say that the experience set him on a mission.

“I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that,” Musk said. “And we’re making some progress.” He recently made headlines by threatening to move X and SpaceX headquarters from California to Texas because of a new California policy prohibiting school districts from requiring teachers to inform parents if a child wants to be identified by a different gender.

Wilson was legally granted her name and gender change at age 18 at the Santa Monica courthouse in California on June 22, 2022.

She said the name change was due to gender identity and an apparent dislike of Musk, according to a petition filed on April 18, 2022, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

“I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” Wilson wrote in the petition.

