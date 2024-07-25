Doug Emhoff’s Ex-Wife Claps Back at J.D. Vance’s ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Comments, Defends Kamala Harris

The second gentleman's ex-wife shut down sexist criticisms of the vice president, praising Kamala Harris' abilities as a co-parent to her kids.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 25, 2024 10:10AM EDT
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on July 22, 2024. Joe Biden on July 21, 2024 dropped out of the US presidential election and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee, in a stunning move that upends an already extraordinary 2024 race for the White House. Biden, 81, said he was acting in the "best interest of my party and the country" by bowing to weeks of pressure after a disastrous June debate against Donald Trump stoked worries about his age and mental fitness. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
View gallery
United States Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) speaks during a television interview at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. 24 Jun 2020 Pictured: United States Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) speaks during a television interview at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. Photo credit: Stefani Reynolds - CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA683531_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
July 28, 2022 New York, NY, USA - American Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes at New York's LaGuardia Airport.The Vice President is greeted by NYS Lt. Governor, Antonio Delgado. She is in New York City to announce new private and public sector efforts to align tens of billions in investments in underserved communities. This will include the formation of a new Economic Opportunity Coalition (EOC) to address economic disparities and accelerate economic opportunity in communities of color and other underserved communities. VP Harris Visits New York City, New York, New York, USA - 28 Jul 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) during her meeting with Polish and US soldiers at the 1st Airlift Base in Warsaw, Poland, 11 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States' support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. US Vice Psocieresident Kamala Harris visits Poland, Warsaw - 11 Mar 2022
Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife Kerstin spoke out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ abilities as a co-parent, after she faced sexist attacks for not having children of her own. Former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick J.D. Vance notably criticized Democratic politicians, including Harris, for not having children of their own.

During a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, Vance took shots at Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, calling them “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.” Buttigieg is a father to twins, born in 2021. After Vance, who has three children of his own, was chosen as Trump’s VP, the clip of him complaining resurfaced, and many people clapped back at him for the comments.

Kerstin spoke out in support of the vice president in a statement to CNN on Thursday, July 25. “These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” she said. “She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

Kerstin and Doug were married from 1992 to 2008, and as mentioned above, they share two children, who are both adults now. Harris married the entertainment lawyer in 2014, and it’s been noted that her stepchildren call her “Momala.” Since Harris stepped up as a presidential candidate, her family has been very supportive of her.

Ella Emhoff, Harris’ stepdaughter, posted a screenshot of Charli XCX’s endorsement of the VP, where she called Harris “brat,” on her Instagram Story. After that post, she also shared a link for people to register to vote. “You already know what time it is. This is not the time to sit back and defer the responsibility. This is on all of us to show up, take action and vote for our future. We can be the change we want to see,” she wrote, showing support for her Momala.

ad