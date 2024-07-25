Doug Emhoff’s Ex-Wife Claps Back at J.D. Vance’s ‘Childless Cat Lady’ Comments, Defends Kamala Harris

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife Kerstin spoke out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris‘ abilities as a co-parent, after she faced sexist attacks for not having children of her own. Former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick J.D. Vance notably criticized Democratic politicians, including Harris, for not having children of their own.

During a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, Vance took shots at Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, calling them “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.” Buttigieg is a father to twins, born in 2021. After Vance, who has three children of his own, was chosen as Trump’s VP, the clip of him complaining resurfaced, and many people clapped back at him for the comments.

Kerstin spoke out in support of the vice president in a statement to CNN on Thursday, July 25. “These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” she said. “She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

Kerstin and Doug were married from 1992 to 2008, and as mentioned above, they share two children, who are both adults now. Harris married the entertainment lawyer in 2014, and it’s been noted that her stepchildren call her “Momala.” Since Harris stepped up as a presidential candidate, her family has been very supportive of her.

Ella Emhoff, Harris’ stepdaughter, posted a screenshot of Charli XCX’s endorsement of the VP, where she called Harris “brat,” on her Instagram Story. After that post, she also shared a link for people to register to vote. “You already know what time it is. This is not the time to sit back and defer the responsibility. This is on all of us to show up, take action and vote for our future. We can be the change we want to see,” she wrote, showing support for her Momala.