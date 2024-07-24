Taylor Swift Shouts Out Flavor Flav On Stage During Germany Concert

Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav seemingly have a mutual admiration for each other! During the “Shake It Off” popstar’s concert at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday, July 23, she seemingly yelled the rapper’s name from the stage. Flav, 65, showed that he was truly honored by Taylor’s gesture, and shared that he captured the moment on camera.

As confetti fell at the end of the concert, Taylor, 34, waved to the audience, but she seemed to make eye contact with the Flavor of Love star. She put her hand up to her mouth and seemed to say “Flavor Flav,” which is also one of the rapper’s signature phrases in his music. She had a huge smile on her face as she mimicked his catchphrase. She then continued waving to the crowd to close out the first of her two night run in Hamburg.

Coming straight to Germany to see me,!!! Shout out back to @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 and her team and family for having me,!!! 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾#TSErasTour #HamburgTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/1rs7ta7Wmn — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 23, 2024

Along with the clip, Flav showed that he was thankful for Taylor both for the shoutout and letting him attend the show. “It’s the guy from Public Enemy also known as KING SWIFTIE. Coming straight to Germany to see me!” he wrote. “Shout out back to @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 and her team and family for having me.”

Flav has not shied away from showing off his fandom for Taylor! He attended two “Eras Tour” shows prior to the German gig. He was at her shows in Detroit in June 2023 and Los Angeles in August 2023. He also attended the premiere of her The Eras Tour concert movie. He’s also regularly showed support for Taylor on social media, and he posted a few other clips from the concert on his Instagram Story.

The Public Enemy rapper opened up about getting to meet Taylor at the 2024 Grammy Awards in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times. “Having her acknowledge that her fanbase, the Swifties, gave me a name — King Swiftie — I said, ‘You know they call me King Swiftie?’ She said, ‘I know!’ Yo, when I heard her say that, that was huge to me,” he said.