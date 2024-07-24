Sofia Vergara Shares Rare Glimpse at Boyfriend Justin Saliman During Italian Vacation: Photo

Image Credit: GC Images

Sofía Vergara is enjoying an Italian getaway with her boyfriend, Justin Saliman. While taking to Instagram on Tuesday, July 23, the 52-year-old actress shared a rare snap of Justin in her carousel, which was captioned with a simple red heart emoji.

The couple were first linked in October 2023, and they’ve been inseparable ever since. At the time, they were spotted on a dinner date in Beverly Hills, California.

Earlier this year, the Modern Family alum opened up about how difficult it is to date in the public eye.

“Because everything gets so exaggerated,” she told PEOPLE in May. “Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way. So, life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, ‘What is going on?’ But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much.”

Justin is Sofía’s first relationship since she split from her ex-husband Joe Manganiello last year. The former pair separated after seven years of marriage, and they released a statement about their “difficult decision” in July 2023.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” Joe, 47, and Sofía said in their statement. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

They finalized their divorce earlier this year in February.

Amid their separation, Sofía revealed that the reason behind their split was because Joe wanted to have children, but the Griselda star did not. However, the Magic Mike XXL actor told Men’s Journal earlier this month that her claim was “simply not true.”

“There’s been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That’s simply not true,” Joe told the publication. “We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, ‘If you’re done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I’ll know what this is, and that’s OK.’ But that wasn’t the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn’t work out. And I didn’t.”