Rihanna Shows Off Thong & Reveals Plans to ‘Match Panties to Shoes’

RiRi lifted her skirt to show off her underwear in a cheeky new Instagram video. She revealed her new summer fashion plans, while showing the look.

July 24, 2024 10:25AM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)
Rihanna gave fans a peak at her panties in a new Instagram video, posted on Tuesday, July 23. The singer, 36, posted a clip of herself out on a seemingly impromptu photoshoot on a city street. Throughout the clip, Rihanna chats with her videographer, who compliments her looks, and she shared her latest fashion goals for the season, including with her underwear.

At one point in the clip, the cameraperson panned down to show Rihanna wearing a set of black sneakers, and the “Work” popstar admitted that she had color-coordinated them with her underwear. “My panties match my converse,” she said. The person filming responded, “Let’s see!” RiRi then turned around and lifted up her skirt to show off a black thong underneath.

Rihanna’s whole outfit was pretty stylish. Besides the black shoes and matching panties, Rihanna sported a blue, long-sleeve button-down, which was mostly open, showing off a black lacy bra underneath. The person filming similarly complimented that, and she responded that it was one of her own. “Savage. Have you heard of it?” she quipped. Rihanna also wore a brown, checkered skirt, some large glasses, and carried a tiny Louis Vuitton bag.

In the caption, Rihanna revealed that she’d originally planned on getting abs over the summer, but instead, she was going to focus on underwear and footwear. “Since I clearly won’t be achieving my six pack til next summer, I switched my summer goal to matching my shoes to my panties!” she wrote.

Even though Rihanna gave a peak at her panties, there are definitely still fans wondering the big questions, like when is her long-awaited new album going to come out? Unfortunately, it’s unclear when “R9” will eventually hit streaming services. The popstar did seem to joke about the long wait when she sent a DM to GloRilla, which the rapper posted on her Instagram earlier in July. “You got all summer sis! I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?” she wrote.

