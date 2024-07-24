‘Love Island USA’ Season 6 Winners Kordell & Serena Talk Future Plans

Image Credit: Getty Images

With Love Island USA’s season six now over, champions Kordell Beckham and Serena Page have shared their future plans.

On Sunday, July 21, the couple was announced as the winners and fan-favorite pair of the season. During a post-win interview with host Ariana Madix, 24-year-old Serena expressed, “It honestly doesn’t feel real. I don’t know if it hasn’t hit me yet, but this is crazy — couldn’t have done it without my man.” Her partner, who happens to be Miami Dolphin’s wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s brother, added, “Korena couldn’t have done it without y’all! Thank you so much for believing in us.”

The dating show, which has been around since 2019, awards the winning couple $10,000, which they split. The season’s champions already know how they will use their winnings. Kordell told Us Weekly, “I’m going to be investing and putting it towards the business and my career [I want to get into acting]…But as far as spending, I’m not going to spend it on anything unless she wants a little something. [Serena] might get a little something.”

On the other hand, Serena bet money with her villa friend JaNa Craig, thinking she would win: “I’m gonna hook my girl up…I thought she was gonna win simply because I was just very unsure about how America was feeling about me and Kordell, because we haven’t had the easiest journey.”

During the season, the lovebirds faced challenges, especially when Kordell returned from Casa Amor with another woman. Despite this, they were able to talk through it and ended up endgame. Life after Love Island, they’ve yet to put a label on their relationship. She noted to the outlet, “I don’t think we have a strategy, like, we don’t really give strategic. We are very much [go with the] flow.”

She added, “When he does ask, instead of, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?’ I like, ‘Can I be your boyfriend?’ The wording matters.”

Aside from Serena and Kordell, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez are still together. While second runner-ups Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi have not confirmed the status of their relationship after the show, the same goes for Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington.