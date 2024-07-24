Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song After Falling Out Rumors

Image Credit: WireImage

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift. During a new interview, the 31-year-old model was asked which one of Taylor’s countless hits is her favorite.

“I mean, her music is classic,” Karlie said during her interview with Yahoo Life earlier this week. “She’s got so many hits. I definitely love ‘Shake It Off.'” As for which track she loves from The Tortured Poets Department, the runway queen said, “I’d say the whole album.”

Last summer, Karlie attended one of Taylor’s Eras Tour shows at SoFi Stadium. However, rather than sitting in the celebrity VIP section, Karlie was spotted next to fellow fans. Nevertheless, Entertainment Tonight reported that the catwalk pro was “having a really good time” at the concert.

“We were both young when I first saw you..” favorite Taylor song xox @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/2qyrAqFesI — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) December 11, 2013

“[Karlie] initially was seated in the 200s sections, but at one point in the night, security took her to the VIP section,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Fans were very surprised to see Karlie there. Karlie was recording some of Taylor’s performances on her phone and singing along to some songs. She looked like she was having a really good time.”

The model’s appearance at an Eras Tour show came amid rumors of a falling out between Karlie and the 34-year-old pop singer. The two quickly became friends after meeting in 2013 and were spotted hanging out together on several occasions over the years. Five years into their friendship, though, Swifties wondered if the two besties drifted apart when Taylor didn’t attend Karlie’s 2018 wedding to Josh Kushner. Moreover, the “Karma” artist didn’t publicly congratulate her friend at the time.

That year, however, Karlie seemingly put the feud rumors to rest when she sat down with The New York Times. Upon being asked about the speculation, she simply noted, “Don’t believe everything you read.”

As for Taylor, the Grammy Award-winning vocalist has not publicly commented on the rumors about her and Karlie’s friendship.

Earlier this year, Karlie was seen in a photo with one of Taylor’s nemeses: Kim Kardashian. In April, the Kardashians star, 43, shared a selfie that included Karlie in the snap shortly after Taylor’s rumored diss track “thanK you aIMee” was released.