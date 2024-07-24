Kamala Harris’ Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Reacts to Charli XCX’s ‘Brat’ Endorsement

The Second Gentleman's daughter shared a screenshot of the "Apple" singer's tweet showing support for the vice president's campaign.

July 24, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris‘ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff showed support for her “Momala” as she shared Charli XCX’s post on X (formerly Twitter) showing support for her presidential run. In a since-expired Instagram Story, Ella, 25, shouted out the popstar for her apparent endorsement of her stepmom’s presidential campaign.

Shortly after it was announced that Harris would be running for the Oval Office, after President Joe Biden stepped out of the race, Charli tweeted, “kamala IS brat.” The tweet is a reference to her latest album, also called brat. With the record’s release, tons of people have embraced the album’s ideas and aesthetic, calling Summer 2024 “Brat Summer.”

Emhoff posted a screenshot of the popstar’s tweet, and she simply wrote, “@charli_xcx gets it,” per Page SixEmhoff studied fine arts at New York City’s Parsons School of Design, and she’s been signed to the modeling agency IMG Models since January 2021. It seems safe to say that she’s in the main demographic for young people who have been showing love for brat. 

Charli was one of the biggest celebrities showing support for Harris after she announced her intentions to jump into the presidential race. Emhoff has also tried to drum up support for her stepmom on her social media. She tried to get followers to register to vote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24. “You already know what time it is. This is not the time to sit back and defer the responsibility. This is on all of us to show up, take action and vote for our future. We can be the change we want to see,” she wrote, while sharing a link to register.

Emhoff is the younger of Harris’ two stepkids. Her husband Douglas Emhoff was an entertainment lawyer prior to becoming second gentleman, but before meeting the vice president, he was married to producer Kerstin Emhoff. The exes also have an older son, Cole. They split in 2008, and Douglas married Harris in 2014. The VP’s stepkids have revealed that they call their stepmom “Momala.”

