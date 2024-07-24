Joe Jonas Reveals His ‘Least Favorite Hairdo’ Was His Flat-Iron ‘Phase’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Apparently, Joe Jonas wasn’t a fan of his past flat hair style, the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers band member revealed. During a video interview with Hannah Berner on Tuesday, July 23, Joe was asked, “What was your least favorite hairdo of all time? Because you’ve had a lot of different looks.”

“There was a phase where I felt like I needed to flat-iron my hair,” he said. After Hannah pressed, “Was that society or your brothers or your manager or you?” Joe replied, “Just being a teen pop star.”

The “Sucker” artist even joked that his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas would occasionally help him style his hair.

“Kevin was better at it than me,” Joe added, before revealing, “I don’t use conditioner. Every time I use conditioner I feel like it’s so slick.”

JoBros fans recall the brothers’ Disney Channel days when both Kevin and Joe had flat-ironed hair. Nick, meanwhile, rocked his curls for years.

After a nearly decade-long hiatus, the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 and released new music, documentaries and embarked on a world tour. Over the summer of 2023, they began The Tour. Shortly thereafter, Joe’s split from his estranged wife, Sophie Turner, made headlines. That September, the former pair — who got married in 2019 — released a joint statement to social media, confirming their divorce.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” their statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe and Sophie, 28, share two children together: daughters Willa and Delphine.

Earlier this month, Joe released his first pop solo single “Work It Out,” which many fans speculated was inspired by his split from the Game of Thrones alum. In one verse of the song, the DNCE band member sings, “So, you think you’re too cool to go to therapy / But look at you, your anxieties got anxieties / You go to bed with a head full of insecurities / Nobody cares what you said back when you were 17 / OK, maybe I’m a little dramatic / OK, maybe I’m a little manic.”