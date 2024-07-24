Gigi Hadid Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Suki Waterhouse Over ‘Dark & Difficult’ Bradley Cooper Comments

The supermodel is reportedly angry with the 'Daisy Jones and The Six' after she opened up about a relationship that seemed to be her past with Bradley Cooper.

July 24, 2024 1:55PM EDT
Image Credit: Darren Gerrish

Gigi Hadid is ready to feud with Suki Waterhouse, according to a report from Life & Style, published on Tuesday, July 23. The model, 29, reportedly had a falling out with the singer, 32, based on a comment that seemed to be about her past relationship with Bradley Cooper, 49. Still, a source close to Suki revealed that she has no regrets about the comments.

Suki previously dated the A Star Is Born director from 2013 to 2015. The Memoir of a Sparklemuffin popstar addressed her split from Bradley in an August cover story for British Vogue. “I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she said.

Suki also opened up about the “pretty sadistic” nature of relationships when she was in her 20s. “The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishisation, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished,” she told the outlet. “When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect. It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time.”

While Suki didn’t address the relationship with Bradley directly, many have interpreted it as talking about that relationship. Following the story coming out, a source close to Gigi said that the model was “furious” with the musician. “They’ve fallen out and there’s no indication that things will ever be the same for them,” they said. “Gigi is totally team Bradley and taking this up as her own cause. She isn’t about to let this go.”

Despite the rift with Gigi, another source said that Suki wasn’t letting it get to her. “Suki spoke her truth. If Gigi doesn’t like it, that’s her problem,” the insider said.

Since the split from Bradley, Suki has been in a relationship with Robert Pattinson since 2018. The pair have a daughter together.

