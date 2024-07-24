Elon Musk Says Estranged Daughter Vivian Was “Killed” by “Woke Mind Virus”

Elon Musk said his estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson—whom he shares with ex-wife Justine Wilson—was “killed” in his eyes by “the woke mind virus” after seeking gender-affirming care upon coming out as transgender.

In an interview with psychologist and conservative commentator Dr. Jordan Peterson, the X owner called gender-reassignment surgery “child mutilation and sterilization.” He then discussed his 20-year-old daughter, who he said underwent the procedures during the pandemic.

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” the 53-year-old told Daily Wire in an interview. “This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion.”

The Tesla CEO claimed he only agreed to sign the papers that gave Vivian permission to undergo gender-affirming care because he was told she “might commit suicide” if he didn’t.

“I lost my son, essentially. They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason they call it ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead.”

Elon Musk says his child transitioning means they’re “dead” to him. “Killed by the woke mind virus.” This is every LGBT person’s nightmare reaction from their parents to them coming out.

pic.twitter.com/vsAnepkAJA — Ben Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) July 22, 2024

Besides misgendering his child by using ‘he/him’ pronouns instead of ‘she/her,’ he also referred to Vivian by her deadname, which is often seen as a form of overt aggression or microaggression. The intentional refusal to affirm a transgender person’s identity can harm a person’s mental health, according to child and adolescent psychiatrist Jason Lambrese, MD.