Clint Eastwood’ Girlfriend Christina Sandera Cause Of Death Revealed

Christina Sandera suffered a heart attack which led to her death.

After a long 10-year relationship, Clint Eastwood mourns the loss of his beloved girlfriend, Christina Sandera.

The 61-year-old passed away on July 18. According to the Monterey County Health Department, the cause of her death was a heart attack—specifically, she suffered cardiac arrhythmia.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, he noted in a statement “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.”

The two met at the 94-year-old actor’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant, where she worked, the couple kept their relationship low-key. Though private, they would attend events together, especially those related to Clint’s film releases or major events like the Cannes Film Festival.

Before his relationship with Christina, Clint welcomed eight children with past partners, Dina Eastwood and Maggie Johnson. As a well-known actor who has traveled extensively for his career, Clint has always emphasized the importance of being a dedicated father. He told The Telegraph via People, “My daughter [Morgan] takes precedence over everything…I go to all the softball games and look ridiculous out there because almost everybody’s got a much younger father than me. But it’s fun. I think you appreciate a lot more when you get to my age.”

His son Kyle, who studied music at the University of Southern California, recalled his father’s support. “I think he appreciates my music… We’ve written a few things together, and anytime we’re in the same part of the world, he tries to come by and catch the band when he can. He’s happy that I’ve found music and that I’ve dedicated myself to it,” he told Belfast Telegraph.

Clint’s other son Scott, star of The Longest Ride, noted how his father taught him the importance of hard work. As a child, he would accompany his father to sets and naturally fell into the world of acting. The 38-year-old actor shared moments from his childhood with People in 2015, saying, “My dad was always super-active and got me in the gym at a young age…He wanted me to be health-conscious. Healthy body, healthy mind; that’s what he preached to me.”

Though Clint’s beloved has passed away, he has his family to support him during this difficult time.