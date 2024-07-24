Brittany Mahomes Shares Pregnancy with Baby No. 3 ‘Has Been the Hardest’

Image Credit: WireImage

Brittany Mahomes is finding that pregnancy the third time around doesn’t necessarily mean things get any easier.

On Tuesday, July 23, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 28, posted a photo to her Instagram Stories detailing the challenges she’s faced throughout her pregnancy. Brittany and her NFL star husband Patrick Mahomes, 28, are expecting their third baby together.

Brittany posted a makeup-free selfie, writing, “Good morning, just me and my skin that’s losing its mind.”

“This pregnancy has been the hardest on me,” she admitted, before revealing she’s experiencing “sickness, exhaustion, and now skin” problems.

To address the final issue, Mahomes said she got an “amazing facial,” which she hopes will help clear up her skin.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, announced they are expecting a third child earlier this month. The pair, who wed in 2022, also share daughter Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who is now 20 months old.

In a celebratory joint Instagram post on Friday, July 19, the couple revealed that their third child is going to be another girl.

Their 3-year-old daughter helped unveil the moment by playing a fun game of Tic-Tac-Toe, revealing three pink Xs in a row. Pink smoke and matching confetti completed the scene as Sterling proudly held a “big sister” flag.

During a press conference, Patrick revealed that he’s “done” having kids after the arrival of their second baby girl.

Congratulations: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & his wife Brittany announce their third child will be a baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fDiS6EByIR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 23, 2024

“I’m done, I’ll say that,” Patrick told reporters at a Chiefs training camp press conference on July 16. “I said three and I’m done.”

However, the three-time MVP acknowledged that it’s “awesome” being a young parent.

“I always wanted to have kids young,” he explained. “I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. … Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

He added, “It is really cool ’cause I spend so much time in the building, at football, for these seven, eight months. Whenever I’m with my family, I want to enjoy those moments.”

In a Spring 2023 Instagram Q&A, Brittany also admitted she had a supportive staff that helps the family run smoothly.

“Yes, I have help 😂.” she wrote. “And I’m very thankful for it! Chef, nanny, a virtual assistant lol, and our security team.”