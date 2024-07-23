Princess Charlotte Shares Matching Friendship Bracelets with Royal Family

Prince George recently turned 11, and per tradition, Kate Middleton, 42, shared a portrait of her son, which she also shot herself. The photo showed the young man in a black and white suit with a friendship bracelet on his left wrist, just like the ones his sister, Princess Charlotte, and grandfather, King Charles III, have been sporting this summer.

When the King, 75, waved after departing the State Opening of Parliament with Queen Camilla, 77, on July 17, he was wearing a string bracelet on his right wrist. The red and yellow twisted strand accessory looked like the ones his granddaughter wore when attending Wimbledon.

On July 14, the 9-year-old princess joined her mom, still undergoing cancer treatment, and aunt Pippa Middleton for a girls’ day out at the tennis tournament, where they watched the men’s singles final from the front row of the Royal Box.

Princess Charlotte stood, clapped, and adjusted her sunglasses throughout the match, revealing her accessories: two string bracelets on her right wrist.

King Charles’ bracelet was first visible when he traveled to Wales on July 11, and waved on his way into the Senedd, making the trip to commemorate the Welsh Parliament’s 25th anniversary of devolution from the U.K.

The King has previously paid subtle tribute to his grandchildren through his style, and the Daily Mail reported that a pink and blue dinosaur tie in his royal wardrobe is thought to have been a Christmas gift from one of his grandchildren. The monarch first sported the accessory to church in January 2023 and wore it again for his return to public-facing work in late April following the palace announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February.