Olympian Tom Daley Gives Fan a Look at Cardboard Olympic Village Beds in Cheeky Video

Image Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Tom Daley gave fans a look at the beds that Olympic athletes will be sleeping in throughout the Paris games in a TikTok video, posted on Monday, July 22. There have long been different rumors about the beds that are provided for athletes in Olympic Village each year, so naturally plenty of fans wanted to take a look at his setup. As different teams have been arriving for the games, quite a few have been showing off their rooms for their stay.

The British diver, 30, gave some close-ups of the bedframe, which is made out of cardboard, knocking on it to show it’s structure. He also gave a bit of a glimpse of some of the setup that he has including wires and storing belongings under his bed. “For those wondering about the cardboard beds in the village, I’m going to show you what they look like,” he said.

Throughout the video, Tom maneuvered around his bed, and he showed off the blue and pink Paris Olympics blanket that was provided to all athletes. “This is cardboard. As you can see, it’s like a box. Then, you’ve got the mattress, and then these cardboard boxes here: like so, with the mattress on top and a mattress topper. Then we get our own little Paris ’24 [blanket],” he said.

At the end of the clip, Tom jumped up and down on the bed to show that it was stable. He also appeared to make light of the rumors that the Olympic Village beds are “anti-sex” by leaping down into a missionary position while still bouncing a bit. “As you can see, they’re pretty sturdy,” he said.

The beds for the Olympics are provided by Japanese company Airweave, and for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which actually took place in 2021), a rumor began to circulate that the cardboard beds were in place to discourage athletes from having sex due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s COO denied the rumor in an interview with E! News.