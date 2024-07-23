LeBron James Picked as Team USA Flag Bearer for Paris Olympics

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

On Friday, July 26, LeBron James will carry the U.S. flag.

The four-time NBA champion has been voted by his fellow Olympians to be Team USA’s male flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, the American team announced on Monday.

He becomes the third basketball player—and the first men’s player—to carry the U.S. flag at the start of an Olympics. He joins Dawn Staley, the first USA basketball player of any gender to carry the flag, who carried the flag at the Athens Games in 2004, and Sue Bird, a five-time gold medalist, who carried the flag at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said.

“For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself, but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”

The 39-year-old superstar athlete received word of the honor on Monday in London, a few hours before the U.S. men’s team was scheduled to play its final pre-Olympics exhibition game against World Cup champion Germany.

Fit to lead 👑 The moment LeBron James found out he will be the first 🇺🇸 #USABMNT athlete to serve as a @TeamUSA Flag Bearer. pic.twitter.com/kEWK45BBQH — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024

“We understand how much of an honor it is to be in that position, and I think Bron’s entire career, on and off the court, speaks for itself as him being worthy of that honor,” Steph Curry, 36, said in the nomination video.

“He has represented what it means to be excellent both on and off the court. His commitment to service and to uplifting the community in all ways that he knows how has been a lifelong passion,” his fellow teammate added. “And the work speaks for itself.”

His female counterpart, who will also carry the flag on a barge along with boats carrying all other teams down the river Seine in front of 300,000 spectators, will be announced today, July 23. The International Olympic Committee decided in 2020 that national delegations would have two flag bearers—one male and one female—at the opening ceremony of an Olympics.

The practice of carrying flags into the opening ceremony began with the 1908 Summer Games in London.

“We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together,” said Sarah Hirshland, chief executive of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), in a release.l