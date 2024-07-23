Lady Gaga Kisses Joaquin Phoenix in New ‘Joker 2’ Trailer: Watch

Fans got a much better look at Lady Gaga’s portrayal of Harley Quinn in the latest trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux, which dropped on Tuesday, July 23. The “Shallow” singer, 38, was seen sharing a passionate kiss with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix, 49, in one of the shots included in the trailer. The trailer definitely ramped up the excitement for the long-awaited sequel to 2019’s Joker.

The trailer picks up where the first film left off, starting with Arthur Fleck (aka Joker) being driven away in a police car. As he arrives at Arkham State Hospital, he gets his first look at Harley, who gestures with her fingers pointing a gun at her head. The trailer then shows plenty of scenes of the madness happening with Joker’s supporters, as well as moments of Harley and his musical relationship beginning, set to Frank Sinatra’s “When You’re Smiling.”

In addition to the madness of the protesters, there are also clips of Joker and Harley dancing, as well as Harley encouraging him. “You can do anything you want. You’re Joker,” she says. Clips from Joker’s trial are shown, and he shouts in court, “I will no longer allow any of you to keep me down.” There are also scenes where Joker and Harley appear to be on a TV show. The trailer ultimately ends with Joker and Harley doing some dance moves on the courtroom steps, similar to the classic dance scene in the original movie.

The first trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux was released back in April. Some of the clips were the same, but it gave a slightly different look into Arthur’s relationship with Harley Quinn. The movie is set to hit theaters on October 4. It is a musical featuring multiple covers of pre-existing songs. Like the first film, Todd Phillips returned to direct. The original movie was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning two of them. Hildur Guonadottir won for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, and Joaquin won Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.