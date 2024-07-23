Kathy Hilton Says Kyle Richards Is ‘Hanging in There’ After Photo of Mauricio

Image Credit: Getty Images for Women's Cancer

Kathy Hilton is offering an update on her half-sister Kyle Richards.

After Mauricio Umansky was seen kissing another woman on July 18 upon arriving in Greece, Hilton told E! News how The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “is hanging in there.” Hilton also shared that she told Richards there would be more times like her current situation ahead, as it is normal after a separation.

“I think it was a hard pill to swallow seeing it,” the socialite, 65, told Page Six on Monday at Sutton Stracke’s Sutton Green Label fashion show in Los Angeles.

“So what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit. ‘You know this was bound to happen. You’ve been separated.’”

“Kyle is hanging in there,” Hilton added. “I said, ‘It won’t be the last. There’ll be many, many more.’ I think she’s fine. I think it’s more about how the girls are gonna take it.”

Hilton reminded Richards, 55, that Umansky, 54, could do “what he wants to do” while she lived her own life during their separation; however, Hilton noted that the real estate mogul’s new love interest, who was later identified as 33-year-old model and actress Nikita Kahn, “ran up and kissed him” at the Mykonos Airport last week.

The mom of four said she “knew” that they were “eventually going to see something” but admitted it still hurt to witness.

The Halloween actress dropped “Umansky” from her Instagram in early May—almost one year after they announced their split after 27 years of marriage. She also removed “wife” from her Instagram bio upon seeing the two kissing publicly. Her page now reads, “Mom, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA.”

The couple share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16. The Bravo star is also mom to daughter Farrah Brittany, 35, from her previous marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.

Hilton also told the outlet that she’s advised her younger sister to reenter the dating scene. Now that they’ve been separated for a year and Umansky has obviously begun moving on, Hilton said she thinks it is time for Richards to do the same.

“I said to her, ‘You’ve gotta get out there!'” she said. “If I was in her shoes after that picture, I’d be out within three days.”