Karol G’s ‘Mañana Sera Bonito’ Tour Comes To An End in Madrid

Image Credit: Redferns

Colombians are making a significant impact on the Latin music industry, particularly ‘La Bichota’ Karol G, who has set the bar high with her Mañana Será Bonito tour.

The 33-year-old singer, born in Medellín, Colombia, released her fourth studio album in February 2023, earning her a Grammy and a Rolling Stone En Español award for ‘Album Of The Year.’ The record consists of 17 songs featuring artists like Romeo Santos, Quevedo, Justin Quiles, Sean Paul, Bad Gyal, and more.

Additionally, she released an extended edition of her album titled Mañana Será Bonito (BICHOTA SEASON), which included 10 extra songs featuring artists like Kali Uchis, Ryan Castro, Young Miko, Peso Pluma, and others.

Shortly after the release, she embarked on her summer tour, which took her across North America, South America, and Europe since she hit the road in August 2023. After months of performing, the Mañana Será Bonito era will come to an end in Madrid, Spain, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. She made history by becoming the first artist to sell out four shows at this venue.

Madrid has shown Karol G immense love, especially with the viral dance they have been sharing to her recent single “Que Hubiera Sido.” To honor her MSB era and all the fans who have helped her become a top Latin female artist, she revealed in Spanish on an Instagram story, “I can’t describe what these days have been like… I don’t know if I’m happy, I don’t know if I’m sad… nervous, very anxious… very, very grateful.”

The Colombian singer will stream the final show of her global tour on YouTube. The stream will go live at 6 PM Eastern Time, 5 PM Colombia Time, and 12 AM Madrid Time.

As this phase comes to an end, Feid’s girlfriend reminisces about the memories this album has given her. In an Instagram post, she wrote in her native language, “Every stadium we stepped on vibrated along with those beautiful emotions that each of you brought, and we had the opportunity to fill thousands of little hearts around the world.”