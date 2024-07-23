Blake Lively & Gigi Hadid Rock ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’-Inspired Outfits to Premiere: Photos

Image Credit: GC Images

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds may be the stars of Deadpool & Wolverine, but Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid stole the show at the film’s New York City premiere! While posing for pictures hand in hand, the It Ends With Us star, 36, and the model, 29, wore character-inspired outfits at the Monday, July 22, red carpet event.

As a nod to her husband Ryan’s character, Deadpool, Blake wore a shiny red jumpsuit while pulling her hair back into a tall ponytail. As for Gigi, she matched Hugh’s character, Wolverine, by donning a strapless yellow tube top with a matching knee-length skirt. She offset the outfit with black stilettos and a brown belt, and she accessorized with a matching yellow purse.

While promoting his latest movie, Ryan, 47, joked about his wife and their kids during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. After host Jimmy Fallon asked the actor whether he’d make a fourth Deadpool film, Ryan promptly replied, “Oh god, no. … My wife and children will divorce me.”

“Jimmy, I have no prenup with any of them,” Ryan hilariously insisted. “I will be capital-B broke, and in turn probably then doing Deadpool 4 because I need the money.”

Ryan and Blake — who have been married since 2012 — share children James, Inez, Betty and their fourth child, Olin, whose name was revealed by Ryan during the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere at the David H. Koch Theater.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” Ryan gushed while speaking to the crowd at the event. “I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

The spouses have never shied away from publicly joking about their marriage. However, they recently faced baseless divorce rumors, which Blake shut down in an Instagram comment.

After a fan wrote, “You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple,” underneath one of Blake’s Instagram posts, the A Simple Favor actress responded, “Haha they wish.”