Who is Marianne Williamson? The Woman Still Running for President

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers, organizers, and potential rivals rallied around Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy less than a day after President Biden stepped out of the race and put his support behind her as the presidential nominee. However, there is still one woman among the remaining candidates running for the commander-in-chief title who is raising the question of whether Harris is the best candidate for the Democratic Party.

Here is what we know about Marianne Williamson.

Who is Marianne Williamson?

Marianne Williamson, 72, is an American author, spiritual leader, and political activist. She is best known for her work in the self-help and spiritual fields, having written several best-selling books, including A Return to Love, The Law of Divine Compensation, and A Year of Miracles.

In addition to her writing and teaching career, Williamson has been active in politics. She ran for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in the 2020 and 2024 elections. Her campaigns focused on issues such as economic justice, environmental sustainability, and the need for a moral and spiritual awakening in American politics.

Williamson is also known for her advocacy work, including her involvement in HIV/AIDS activism and her founding of Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to people with serious illnesses in the Los Angeles area.

Didn’t She Drop Out of the Race?

Yes. Williamson’s 2024 campaign was briefly suspended on February 7, 2024, before “unsuspending” her campaign three weeks later. She decided to rejoin the Presidential race after Biden struggled on the debate stage on June 27. During the debate, many, including Democrats, questioned the mental acuity of the current President and his ability to successfully run against Trump and serve another possible four years.

Let’s be very clear… I called for the President to step down from his renomination bid the day after the Trump-Biden debate. There is nothing we have seen since that night that wasn’t on full view in the debate. Effective crisis management would have called for all those who… — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) July 21, 2024

What Are Her Main Focal Points?

Marianne Williamson’s 2024 presidential campaign focuses on a range of progressive policies aimed at addressing both societal and systemic issues in the United States. Here are some key points from her campaign platform:

Economic Justice: Williamson advocates for an Economic Bill of Rights, which includes universal healthcare, tuition-free public colleges, a higher minimum wage, and a guaranteed living wage for all Americans. She emphasizes the need to close the wealth gap and ensure economic security for everyone.

Environmental Sustainability: She prioritizes aggressive action on climate change, proposing policies to transition to renewable energy, invest in green infrastructure, and enforce stricter environmental regulations to protect natural resources.

Healthcare Reform: Williamson supports Medicare for All, ensuring that every American has access to comprehensive healthcare services without financial hardship.

Education: Her platform includes plans for tuition-free public college, reducing student loan debt, and investing in public education to provide quality learning opportunities for all children.

Peace and Foreign Policy: She promotes a foreign policy based on diplomacy and peacebuilding rather than military intervention. This includes reducing military spending and reallocating those resources to domestic needs​.