‘Twisters’ Stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones & Anthony Ramos Shotgun Beers at Luke Combs’ Concert

The cast of Twisters knew how to resonate with an audience at Luke Combs‘ concert in New Jersey. While surprising the audience at MetLife Stadium, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos shotgunned a couple of beers with the country music singer, 34, who contributed to their film’s soundtrack with the song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma.”

Social media users shared fan-captured footage of the iconic moment on July 19. Glen, 35, skillfully downed his beer before chucking it into the crowd. For her part, Daisy, 26, didn’t appear to finish hers, so she passed it to Glen. The co-stars then made their way backstage after the crowd cheered them on.

Twisters premiered that day across the U.S., and has already been labeled as one of the most successful movies of the summer. The film is a standalone sequel to the original 1990s blockbuster Twister. Daisy plays the role of Kate, a once-dedicated storm chaser-turned meteorologist who underwent a traumatic incident that changed her career. Anthony plays Javi, Kate’s long-time friend and fellow storm chaser, who convinces her to return to Oklahoma to research tornadoes. As for Glen, the Top Gun: Maverick star plays Tyler, the “Tornado Wrangler” of YouTube who fearlessly drives into the middle of twisters.

Initially, Tyler competes against Javi and his team at Storm Par while chasing tornadoes. However, after Tyler points out the company’s real intentions to Kate, she realizes that he and his reckless team of storm chasers have different goals than she originally thought.

The highly anticipated action-thriller is Glen’s latest box office hit. He rose to stardom after working with Tom Cruise on his Top Gun sequel. Afterward, Glen appeared in the movies Anyone But You and Hitman. Anthony is known for playing the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway hit musical Hamilton. He later went on to appear alongside Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

As for Daisy, the British actress is known for her role alongside Andrew Garfield in the series Under the Banner of Heaven. She also starred in Normal People and the film Where the Crawdads Sing.

Twisters is in theaters everywhere.