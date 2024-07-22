Prince George Celebrates His 11th Birthday With New Photo

Image Credit: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

Eleven years ago, the future king was born.

To mark the Prince’s 11th birthday, Kate Middleton shared a portrait of her eldest son on July 22, continuing their tradition. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, have issued portraits of Prince George every year for his birthday since he was a baby, and the practice has extended to his two younger siblings, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-year-old Prince Louis.

The young prince, who is second in line to the throne, is shown smiling and looking relaxed, though dressed smartly in a suit and shirt, accessorized with a friendship bracelet.

The caption read, “Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!”

The image was taken by the Princess earlier this month in Windsor, where the family lives at Adelaide Cottage.

The latest photo follows the release of a family shot of George, his siblings, and his father last month to mark the Duke of Cambridge’s 42nd birthday. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kensington Palace released an image of George’s brother and sister shot from behind in England soccer kits after the Euros final against Spain.

However, they noted that the Prince’s birthday was expected to be more “low-key” amid his mother’s cancer treatment.

She was well enough to attend the King’s Trooping the Colour festival in June, and earlier this month, she was seen back at work when she presented the trophies at the Wimbledon men’s final.

After her appearance at the tennis tournament, it was reported that Middleton will be taking the warm welcome shown by standing advantage as sustenance and will now be prioritizing her cancer journey with family.

“This will have given her sustenance. She has gone through something awful and stressful, and it is crucial to have little wins to look forward to or to give you the courage and energy to go forward,” a palace insider told PEOPLE. “And this was it.”

Now that her children are out of school, royal sources told Vanity Fair that Middleton and Prince William are planning on staying “below the radar” at their Norfolk home as she continues her preventative chemotherapy.

“She won’t have to be on center stage,” the palace insider said. “Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”

While William has continued with his royal duties, he has made it clear that his wife’s health comes first.