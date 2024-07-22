Lawmakers Grill Secret Service Director Over Trump Rally Shooting in Court

Image Credit: Getty Images

Today, on Monday, July 22, the House Oversight Committee conducted an ongoing examination and questioning of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle about the security failures that led to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In her first hearing before Congress, Kim Cheatle told lawmakers that the shooting at the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was the “most significant operational failure at the Secret Service in decades” and took full responsibility for the lapses in security that day.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders. On July 13, we failed,” Cheatle testified. “As the director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse. We are fully cooperating with ongoing investigations. We must learn what happened.”

Cheatle also told the committee that she would move “heaven and Earth” to ensure that what occurred would never happen again.

“Our mission is not political. It is literally a matter of life and death, as the tragic events on July 13 remind us of that,” she said. “I have full confidence in the men and women of the Secret Service. They are worthy of our support in executing our protective mission.”

Although she seemed to be heading towards accountability, she barely answered any of the specific questions that were repeatedly thrown her way, angering many members of Congress.

Numerous GOP lawmakers and at least one Democratic congressman have called for Cheatle’s resignation. However, Cheatle signaled that she has no intention of resigning, saying she is “the best person to lead the Secret Service at this time.”

Rep. John Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Cheatle in his opening statement that he is among those who believe she should resign.

“I believe, Director Cheatle, that you should resign,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also told Cheatle during the hearing. Khanna added that his colleagues on both sides of the aisle want her to step down. “I hope you’ll consider it.”

Outside of calls for resignation, many remained frustrated with how the situation was even a possibility, given the reality they faced. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, accused the Secret Service of being outsmarted by the gunman, who authorities say used his father’s AR-style rifle in the assault.

“How did a 20-year-old loner with a week’s notice pick the absolute best location to assassinate President Trump when the entire Secret Service missed it?” asked Fallon. “Director Cheatle, on your leadership, your agency got outsmarted and outmaneuvered by a 20-year-old. How can we have any confidence that you could stop train professionals from a nefarious nation state?”

“Those are absolutely questions that we need to have answered,” Cheatle replied.

“I know the questions,” Fallon retorted. “But the fact of the matter is we can’t have that confidence.”

A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man is suspected to be the gunman who attempted to assassinate former Pres. Trump on Saturday, federal and local law enforcement agencies said.

Video shows the suspected gunman on the roof of a building nearby the rally. https://t.co/NOsWrUCrPM pic.twitter.com/5IsED9A3qt — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) July 14, 2024

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., went after Cheatle and told her she was “full of s***.”

Cheatle admitted under questioning that she did not know whether the gunman put the AR-style rifle on the roof sometime before witnesses saw him climbing up the side of the building to the rooftop and shooting – another potentially significant security failure.

“Was the gun already on the roof, or did the shooter carry the gun up with him?” Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona asked Cheatle.

“I do not have that information at this time,” Cheatle replied.

“Well, when was the last sweep of that roof done prior to the rally?” Biggs asked.

“I do not have that information at this time,” Cheatle said.

After some more questions, Biggs called for an independent review of the shooting, saying he wasn’t getting the answers he wanted from Cheatle. “You should have come today ready to give us answers.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told Cheatle her 60-day goal to review planning for the rally was “unacceptable” with an election 100 days away and candidates under international threats.