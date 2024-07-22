Eminem Knocks Taylor Swift From Top of ‘Billboard’ Chart After 12 Weeks

Eminem has earned the number-one spot on the Billboard album chart knocking Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department from the top spot for the week of July 21, 2024. Marshall Mathers, 51, claimed the top spot following the release of his new record The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace). Taylor’s record had dominated the charts since she released the record in April.

After Taylor released her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department remained at the top of the chart, keeping artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Zach Bryan, and others from claiming the top spot, despite much hype surrounding their records, according to Consequence. With Eminem’s 12th record, he has earned his 11th number one album, after taking a four-year hiatus since the release of 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By.

Slim Shady’s army of Stans (a term he coined on his 2000 song of the same name) came out for the swan song of the rapper’s edgy persona. Since his sophomore record The Marshall Mathers LP, Eminem has gone to number one with each of his albums. While more recent albums have been critical flops, his loyal fans have continued to listen to and support his music.

Since Taylor dropped The Tortured Poets Department in April, some fans have criticized the singer for releasing multiple versions of the album. As different stars geared up to release new albums, the “All Too Well” singer released slightly different versions of her new album, which prompted a spike in sales among dedicated Swifties. The new albums have blocked other artists from getting the top spot on the Billboard charts.

Taylor is the second artist with the most weeks at number one on the Billboard charts. She shares that title with Morgan Wallen, who managed the same feat with his album One Thing at a Time, per Forbes. The only artist who has ever achieved 13 weeks at the top has been Stevie Wonder with his seminal album Songs in the Key of Life.