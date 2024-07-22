Demi Moore Rocks White Bikini as She Plays With Granddaughter Louetta: Photo

Demi Moore got some quality time in with her granddaughter Louetta during birthday celebrations for her daughter Scout on Saturday, July 20. The G.I. Jane actress, 61, was featured in one of the photos that her daughter Rumer, 35, posted to mark her sister’s 33rd birthday. Demi sweetly bonded with her granddaughter, 1, during a day in the sun.

In the third photo in the set, Demi was seen walking along a dock with her granddaughter. The Indecent Proposal star sported a tiny white bikini, showing off her thin physique, plus a navy blue baseball cap as well as sandals. She was holding Lou’s hands over her head, as they made their way along the dock. Her granddaughter was wearing a pink, long-sleeve bathing suit, as well as a white bucket hat and matching shoes. The other photos included Rumer and her sisters lounging in the sun and enjoying some water.

In the caption, Rumer shared a sweet birthday message for her younger sister. “River monsters for @scoutlaruewillis birthday,” she wrote. “No place I would rather be than by your side.”

Rumer welcomed Louetta with her partner Derek Richard Thomas in April 2023. The baby is the couple’s first child, and she is Demi’s first grandchild. Louetta has been a regular fixture on her mom’s Instagram since she was born last year. After Rumer announced that her daughter was born, the actress left a sweet comment celebrating the arrival of her first grandchild. “Pure love for this little birdie,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

The sisters clearly had a fantastic time celebrating Scout’s birthday. To mark the birthday, she posted a selfie on Instagram and shared an exciting message about her special day. “AM 33! IT’S MY BIRTHDAY! MY JESUS YEAR BEGINS! I AM SO HAPPY! I AM SO LUCKY! I FEEL SO GRATEFUL! I REALLY LIKE MYSELF AND I LOVE WHO I BECOME EVERY DAY! I LOVE MY LIFE! I FEEL SO INSPIRED AND THIS IS GOING TO BE THE BEST YEAR OF MY LIFE SO FAR!” Scout wrote.