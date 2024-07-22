Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Win WNBA All-Star Game Together

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have gone from rivals to winning teammates.

The two record-breaking rookies, both 22, who have taken the WNBA by storm during the first half of the season, did the same at the Footprint Center in Phoenix in the 2024 All-Star Game this weekend, helping their team capture a 117-109 win against the U.S. Olympic team. They even teamed up on a play that saw Clark dishing an impressive no-look pass to Reese for an easy two points. After the shot, the once-opponents high-fived as they ran down the court to get back on defense. The moment we've all been waiting for 🤩 The arena goes wild after Caitlin Clark dimes Angel Reese for the bucket @ATT #WNBAAllStar | ABC pic.twitter.com/QSMuYOw3bP — WNBA (@WNBA) July 21, 2024

The highly anticipated competition was only the second of its kind, following the WNBA All-Star Team’s first matchup against the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA was headlined by five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, who, according to USA Today, opened the game with a strong three-point shot. However, Team WNBA shot back immediately, nearly tying the game by the end of the first quarter with 23 points to USA’s 24 points. Clark, the 22-year-old Indiana Fever guard, was on fire as the game commenced, racking up three assists.

Reese notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in her All-Star debut, setting a league record with 15 consecutive double-doubles.

THE REAL DEAL 💯 Tonight, Angel Reese became the first rookie to record a double-double in #WNBAAllStar history!#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/Csb5d2BJKS — WNBA (@WNBA) July 21, 2024

“Is it a surprise? I feel like I do this every night,” Reese said. “The expectations are set and that’s what I’m expected to do.”

Clark set a rookie record for assists in the game with 10, one shy of the overall record set by Sue Bird in 2017.