Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Win WNBA All-Star Game Together

The two record-breaking rookies, both 22, who have taken the WNBA by storm during the first half of the season, did the same at the Footprint Center in Phoenix in the 2024 All-Star Game this weekend, helping their team capture a 117-109 win against the U.S. Olympic team.
They even teamed up on a play that saw Clark dishing an impressive no-look pass to Reese for an easy two points. After the shot, the once-opponents high-fived as they ran down the court to get back on defense.
The highly anticipated competition was only the second of its kind, following the WNBA All-Star Team’s first matchup against the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Team USA was headlined by five-time Olympic gold medalist Diana Taurasi, who, according to USA Today, opened the game with a strong three-point shot. However, Team WNBA shot back immediately, nearly tying the game by the end of the first quarter with 23 points to USA’s 24 points. Clark, the 22-year-old Indiana Fever guard, was on fire as the game commenced, racking up three assists.
Reese notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in her All-Star debut, setting a league record with 15 consecutive double-doubles.
“Is it a surprise? I feel like I do this every night,” Reese said. “The expectations are set and that’s what I’m expected to do.”
Clark set a rookie record for assists in the game with 10, one shy of the overall record set by Sue Bird in 2017.
Clark’s record-setting pass went to the game’s top scorer, Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings. Ogunbowale netted 34 points and the MVP trophy in a stunning performance.
“I just love passing the basketball,” Clark said. “Honestly, sometimes it works better almost when they score, they take a breath for a second. I want to get the ball out and go. That’s the way I view it, let’s get the ball out, let’s go, let’s push. … I just want to set my teammates up for success … and I take a lot of pride in that.”
The win over Team USA came after the U.S. Olympic team passed over both Reese and Clark. The Fever star said she felt “no disappointment” about the roster decision and added that it gave her “something to work for.”
“I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it’ll be fun to watch them,” she said. “Hopefully in four years — when four years comes back around — I can be there.”