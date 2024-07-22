Andrew Cuomo & Ex-Wife Kerry Kennedy’s Daughter Mariah Marries Tellef Lundevall

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo married her longtime boyfriend, Tellef Lundevall, over the weekend — and her dad, Andrew Cuomo, didn’t miss it for the world. The former governor of New York, 66, was seen attending the ceremony at the Kennedy compound, and he also danced with his daughter, 29, at the reception, according to photos published by Page Six on Monday, July 22.

An eyewitness told the outlet that “nearly 400 Cuomos, Kennedys and their friends” all attended the event, adding, “The weekend was absolutely gorgeous, not a single detail was left unattended. Mariah looked stunning. There was nothing but love from start to finish.”

For her wedding day, Mariah wore a unique Vera Wang gown.

Andrew shares Mariah in addition to Michaela and Cara Kennedy-Cuomo with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy. The former spouses were married from 1990 to 2005. Although they’ve since split, Andrew and Kerry were reportedly in attendance for Mariah’s special day. According to the outlet’s eyewitness, the parents “were visibly so proud and happy, beaming the entire time.”

Since every traditional wedding calls for a father-daughter dance, an eyewitness told the outlet that Andrew and Mariah danced to Billy Joel‘s “Just the Way You Are.”

Throughout his political career, Andrew has often discussed his close relationship with his daughters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the three Cuomo-Kennedy daughters moved into the governor’s mansion in Albany to quarantine together. Despite the challenges that Andrew faced as governor, his daughters were supportive of their father.

Mariah’s new husband had been mentioned by Andrew a few times while he was in office. In 2020, Andrew jokingly called Tellef “the boyfriend” during a press conference.

“Advice to fathers: the answer on what you think of the boyfriend is always ‘I like the boyfriend’ because there’s only two options,” Andrew began. “Either you like the boyfriend or you don’t like the boyfriend – but you can never say you don’t like the boyfriend. I learned the lesson the hard way.”

Fortunately for Tellef, Andrew concluded, “In this case, I like the boyfriend.”