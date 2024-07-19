Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Families Share Thoughts On Relationship: They Are ‘Perfect Together’

Image Credit: FilmMagic

It must be some sort of spell, because all actors who play Spiderman and MJ always end up dating. Aside from the on-screen romance, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been locked in on one another and their families are on board with it.

The couple confirmed their romance back in 2021– they had been linked to one another ever since they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Despite the two initially stating they were not dating, eventually they got caught in a web together.

The 27-year-old actress brought up her 28-year-old boyfriend during an interview with Buzz Feed for the movie Dune: Part Two stating “I think someone who has beautiful charisma [Rizz], not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland…”

While the Spiderman star admitted to being in love back in 2023 when he was asked ‘the secret to his rizz’ by the outlet. He stated, “I have no rizz whatsoever; I have limited rizz..I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work. So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other—it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another… I’m happy and in love so I’ve got no need for rizz.”

Though the pair has been low-key about their relationship, they have shared snaps of one another before on social media. Zendaya wished her knight and shining armor a happy birthday on her Instagram in 2021 where she referred to him as “the one who makes me the happiest.” The support is mutual, as Tom does the same as he previously has posted on Instagram moments of his beloved lady at The Met and promoted her film Challengers.

Being that everyone ships these two, it is quite obvious how in love they are and reportedly both of their families approve. An insider told Us Weekly, “These two are the real deal…They started as besties, and that’s [why] their relationship is rock solid.”

They added, “their families are all in… [they] think they’re perfect together.”