Kylie Jenner Stuns In Chic Denim Dress During Italy Getaway With Kids

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is living the lavish mom life in her Italian getaway with her two kids Stormi and Aire – who she shares with Travis Scott.

The 26-year-old mogul was totally giving chill mom vibes as she was spotted— in pictures seen on Page Six, in a laidback denim spaghetti strapped dress, flipflops, black sunglasses, and a beige bag. She was photographed walking down the streets, gelato in hand with her 2-year-old son who was dressed in a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and sneakers.

Following behind the mom-of-two was 6-year-old Stormi who matched her mom’s look in a white tank top, and denim skirt.

The youngest Jenner has been loving mom life. She said on The Kardashians a couple years back: “I learned a lot from my mom and the importance of family. It is the same for all of us — it is all about family. So, we just have a really close relationship…I never force my daughter to do anything. I always give her the option. She’s not leaving her mommy and she gets it. She loves to come with me everywhere.”

During an interview with Evening Standard in May 2018, she stated, “Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better. You’re less selfish— and I actually enjoy changing diapers. It’s really satisfying.”

Though she has not shared snaps from her family’s day out, she did however, post an Instagram carousel of selfies from another day in Venice while she was on a boat ride.

Her Italy sighting comes shortly after she attended Coldplay’s concert in Rome. She went to the show with her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou– where she shared a recap of how their night went. Her post on social media recalled the concert as the “best night” of her life.

The two friends documented themselves crying at the show while Chris Martin’s band played “Fix You.”