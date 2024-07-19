Kim Kardashian Wished Ivanka Trump’s Daughter Happy Birthday After Having Taylor Swift Themed Cake

Image Credit: WireImage

There is no bad blood between Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump, but there still is with Taylor Swift.

The 42-year-old celebrated her daughter Arabella turning 13 – the “Lover” singer’s lucky number – and their festivities consisted of a Swiftie themed cake that was reminiscent to the singer’s song “Blank Space” lyric “boys only want love if it’s torture.” Ivanka’s Instagram carousel consisted of pictures of the Taylor fan in memorable moments.

She noted on her post, “Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible daughter, Arabella! Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream. Your beautiful singing and piano playing, our unforgettable horseback riding adventures, the strength and commitment you show in your Brazilian jiu-jitsu practice and our special girls-only date nights are moments I will forever cherish.”

“Arabella, you inspire and amaze me every day. You are a remarkable young woman and my heart overflows with love for you. Happy Birthday!,” she concluded.

With several comments made wishing best wishes to Donald Trump’s niece, one of those messages came from the SKIMS founder herself.

“Happy Birthday Arabella,” she noted, adding a white and pink heart emojis.

Taylor and Kim have not had the best relationship especially in knowing that the mother-of-four was married to Kanye West which marked a pop culture moment between the singer and himself in 2009.

It all dates back to the MTV Video Music Awards when Taylor received the moonman trophy for the ‘Best Female Video’ in which Beyoncé was also nominated for her song “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On it).” Let Hollywoodlife remind you of the words the “Golddigger” rapper expressed, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

Their feud was ongoing throughout the years but later escalated when Kim released a voice call between the “Cruel Summer” singer and her 47-year-old estranged husband. Taylor had recalled to Time, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

In addition to the chaos, the “Stronger” hitmaker had name-dropped her in his song “Famous” where he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

She then backfired in her most recent album Tortured Poets Department, in the song called “thanK you aIMee” — capitalizing the letters to spell out Kim. “All that time you were throwing punches…I was building something / And I couldn’t wait to show you it was real.”