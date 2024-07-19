Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Hiring, But Job Requires a Rare Skill

Image Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Time to update that resume, but only if you are currently fluent in Welsh— or can get fluent ASAP.

Prince William and Princess Kate, both 42, are in the market for a new assistant private secretary, posting a job listing on the royal vacancies website. “This is an exciting opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace, supporting TRH the Prince and Princess of Wales,” the job description states.

“The Assistant Private Secretary for Wales & U.K. will lead the planning and delivery for most of TRH’s public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, and contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximize impact across the constituent nations of the U.K., with a particular focus on Wales.”

On top of requiring exceptional communication and organizational skills, they are looking for a candidate “with a proven ability to build productive relationships with a wide range of individuals and institutions.”

“You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government and business.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are also looking for someone who has mastered the notoriously tricky Welsh language. “Conversational Welsh is essential, and fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable.”

King Charles III famously learned Welsh in the lead-up to his investiture ceremony for the traditional title of the heir to the throne in July 1969. The monarch had a record-setting tenure as the Prince of Wales, serving in the role for 64 years before becoming monarch upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, at 96.

One day after the period of mourning for Queen Elizabeth’s death, the couple visited Wales for the first time with their new titles. Rev. Steven Bunting hosted Kate and William in Swansea during their visit, and he later told PEOPLE that the Duke of Cambridge was in the process of learning the ancient national language.

“He talked about learning Welsh and shared some Welsh phrases he’s trying to do,” Bunting said. Those phrases included “paned” (meaning a cup, more specifically, tea) and “bara brith” (which translates to traditional Welsh tea bread).

The couple has visited Wales on several occasions since, including on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2023.

Today (7/19) is the final day for candidates to submit an application.