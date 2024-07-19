Armie Hammer Admits To ‘Scraping’ Ex-Girlfriend Paige Lorenze’s Body: ‘I Wouldn’t Say Brand’

In a snippet released from an upcoming interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, 37-year-old Hammer responded to Lorenze’s allegation that he “wanted to brand [her] as his property” by carving out an “A” on the 26-year-old’s body near her groin. “I wouldn’t say brand, no,” he told the former Good Morning Britain presenter.

“There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A’ — just like the tip of a small knife.”

“I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape… It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other,” the Call Me by Your Name actor added.

When Piers Morgan, 59, noted that using a knife on someone is “a bit different to a tattoo,” Hammer replied that what he did was “less permanent.”

“I guarantee it was such a small thing,” he claimed.

Morgan then told Hammer he was “shocked” by the admission, to which the actor responded, “Yes, I think to some it probably sounds really strange. To some, it probably sounds like a very romantic gesture.”

Hammer clarified that he had nothing “to be gained” in “having a sexual experience that my partner didn’t appreciate or enjoy.”

When Lorenze first opened up about her relationship with Hammer in 2021, she described it as “a real-life 50 Shades of Grey without the love” and stated that she wanted him “to address his demons.” “[Because] you can be just as traumatized by consensual sex,” she said.

“[I want him to] see the pain and trauma that he has caused me and other women. He told me there’s a whole community that will do this stuff, that it was not criminal… I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe,” the model explained. “It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Hammer’s lawyer at the time vehemently denied the allegations.