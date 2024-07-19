Armie Hammer Admits To ‘Scraping’ Ex-Girlfriend Paige Lorenze’s Body: ‘I Wouldn’t Say Brand’

"To some, it probably sounds like a very romantic gesture"

Armie Hammer wants people to know that he didn’t brand anyone. However, he admits he might have used a knife to “scrape” his initials on his ex-girlfriend of four months, Paige Lorenze.

In a snippet released from an upcoming interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, 37-year-old Hammer responded to Lorenze’s allegation that he “wanted to brand [her] as his property” by carving out an “A” on the 26-year-old’s body near her groin. “I wouldn’t say brand, no,” he told the former Good Morning Britain presenter.

“There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A’ — just like the tip of a small knife.”

“I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape… It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other,” the Call Me by Your Name actor added.

When Piers Morgan, 59, noted that using a knife on someone is “a bit different to a tattoo,” Hammer replied that what he did was “less permanent.”

“I guarantee it was such a small thing,” he claimed.

Morgan then told Hammer he was “shocked” by the admission, to which the actor responded, “Yes, I think to some it probably sounds really strange. To some, it probably sounds like a very romantic gesture.”

Hammer clarified that he had nothing “to be gained” in “having a sexual experience that my partner didn’t appreciate or enjoy.”

When Lorenze first opened up about her relationship with Hammer in 2021, she described it as “a real-life 50 Shades of Grey without the love” and stated that she wanted him “to address his demons.”

“[Because] you can be just as traumatized by consensual sex,” she said.

“[I want him to] see the pain and trauma that he has caused me and other women. He told me there’s a whole community that will do this stuff, that it was not criminal… I thought that this is what it was. I thought I was safe,” the model explained. “It’s unacceptable that he coerces women into agreeing to let him hurt them.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Hammer’s lawyer at the time vehemently denied the allegations.

“These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory,” the attorney said.

“The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”

