Stalker Who Allegedly Made Threats To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Arrested At Germany Eras Show

Taylor Swift has had an outstanding Eras tour run– until her stop in Germany.

The 34-year-old has been very vocal about making sure everyone is safe at her shows, but we’re sure she did not expect that both her boyfriend Travis Kelce and herself are the ones that were caught in a creepy situation.

According to the Associated Press Wednesday, July 17th, a 34-year-old American male whose name was not released who apparently stalked the “Love Story” singer– appeared at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany to attend the popstar’s night one concert but was found detained due to previously making threats toward the the couple online.

Though no harm was done he will remain in detention until Taylor wraps up all three nights in the city on Friday.

This unfortunate situation is not new to the singer. In the past she has been stalked outside of her home in New York.

She told Elle in 2019, “My fear of violence has continued into my personal life… I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things… Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”

Aside from this, all the attendees were able to have a great night and enjoy her music. Fan safety has always been a number one priority for the singer as well. Marren Morris who shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the time she was at one of her shows,“There was these signs on the inside of the barricades of her stadium shows and it says — basically to the local security, like — ‘Fan-friendly show. Be kind… ‘Don’t mess with the fans. They’re here to have fun.’ And everyone’s really respectful and I was like, ‘Oh, I loved that.”