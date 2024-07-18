Travis Kelce Squeezes 13th Taylor Swift Concert in Before Chiefs Training Camp

Travis Kelce reached his 13th concert on “The Eras Tour,” when he went to Taylor Swift’s show in Germany on Wednesday, July 17. The tight end, 34, was spotted in a suite for the show at Gelsenkirchen’s Veltins-Arena, forgoing the VIP tent area. He looked like he was having a fabulous time supporting his girlfriend and enjoying his 13th show of the tour.

Fans captured a shot of Travis in his suite. He rocked a green, checkered polo and a baseball cap. He sported a pair of cream-colored shorts for the evening. Another fan captured a video of him holding hands with Taylor backstage after the show. He seemed to be leading her off from the stage as it winded down.

‼️| Travis Kelce at tonight’s show! pic.twitter.com/7489zkPn7W — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 17, 2024

Travis has been a pretty consistent presence throughout the European leg of his girlfriend’s tour. Eagle-eyed fans have caught him seeming to cry from the stands during her Amsterdam show or Taylor lighting up when she seemed to spot him in the crowd during a Dublin concert. Still, the most viral moment came when the Super Bowl winner made a surprise appearance on stage during the interlude ahead of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” in London. After the show, Travis opened up about it on his New Heights podcast. “I was up there with three professionals, and you can do no wrong when Taylor’s on stage, because she’s absolutely—she’s the best,” he said. “That was my number one goal: do not f**k this up. Do not drop Taylor. Do not f**k this up.”

It’s unclear how many more stops on the “Eras Tour,” Travis will be able to make as he prepares for his next season with the Kansas City Chiefs. The first full team practice for training camp is set to begin on July 21, and it will continue until August 15, according to the team’s website. After training camp, the team will begin their 2024 season nearly two weeks later with their first game against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5.