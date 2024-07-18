Russo Brothers To Direct Next Two ‘Avengers’ Movies

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Avengers, assemble! Calling all Marvel fans, the Russo Brothers– Joe and Anthony– are in the works to direct two more Avengers films– in which connect to the storyline.

The siblings in their 50s have given the heroic fanbase three excellent movies– Captain America: Civil War , Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame – since their start of working with the Marvel clan. This duo have made top grossing films, and made fans both cry and sell out theatres.

Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and the many other superheroes that have joined the team in recent years have been the stars that have taken over the Film industry with these films.

The movie has made such a big impact on many people’s lives that Joe shared to Box Office Pro, “It’s been 10 years of multifaceted, serialized storytelling—multiple franchises with highly successful characters in every franchise. The audience has an emotional investment across all of the franchises in a way that I don’t think has ever been done before in the film business. Certainly, there have been singular franchises like Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, or Star Wars as you go down the list, but I don’t know that anyone’s ever done multiple franchises like this that have all built toward a finale like Endgame.”

He added, “The best thing I think Marvel’s done is to galvanize the audience. It’s like a rock concert when you go to a Marvel movie on opening weekend. There’s an energy and an excitement there that you’re not going to get sitting at home. There’s a sense of community. There are people cheering and laughing and crying and following along with the story collectively in a way I don’t know you’ll see again outside of the Star Wars franchise. The emotional connection is so strong for a lot of people.”

The search for filmmakers is over, and Marvel fans will now be able to relive these moments once again in the near future thanks to the Russo Brothers. Though the ending to Endgame was a tear-jerker, fans can expect to see Avengers in 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.