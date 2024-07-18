Reign Disick Pleads With Mom Kourtney Kardashian to Stop Making Out With Travis Barker

View gallery Image Credit: Getty Images for The Commons at

Look, watching either of your parents makeout with someone has to be a little awkward, even if it’s a step-parent. Reign Disick had to jump in to ask his mom Kourtney Kardashian to cut out the kissing with her husband Travis Barker in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 18. When Kourt, 45, and the drummer, 48, reunited in Australia during his tour, they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

As they met up down under, Kourtney ran up to Travis and started making out with him. She revealed that while he was on the road with blink-182 in Australia, it had been the longest stretch that they’d been apart since she gave birth to their baby boy Rocky, 8 months. “My husband is home. I missed you,” she declared, according to Page Six.

During the trip, Kourtney brought her son Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 12, to ride on a yacht with Travis. The reality star shares both children as well as oldest son Mason, 14, with her ex Scott Disick, 41. As the drummer and his wife started making out, Reign spoke up about their excessive kissing. “Stop making out with Travis, bro!” he said. “Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

Kravis simply laughed at his response, with Travis kissing his wife on the neck. Reign asked if he was “giving her a hickey now,” and his mom responded by saying that she “missed” the Take Off Your Pants and Jacket rocker. She later explained that she noticed that Reign’s sense of humor was starting to be similar to Scott’s.

In a confessional, Kourt explained that she thinks that it’s perfectly natural for married people to be open about their love for each other. “I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents — especially ones that just had a new baby — be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that,” she said.