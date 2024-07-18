Reign Disick Pleads With Mom Kourtney Kardashian to Stop Making Out With Travis Barker

The Poosh founders' middle son also joked about his mom and step-dad having another baby so soon after Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to Rocky.

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Newly Opened Crossroads Kitchen at The Commons at Calabasas on October 13, 2022 in Calabasas, California.
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, America - 14 Oct 2015 Kourtney Kardashian arrives to dance class with North West and Penelope Disick in Los Angeles
Look, watching either of your parents makeout with someone has to be a little awkward, even if it’s a step-parent. Reign Disick had to jump in to ask his mom Kourtney Kardashian to cut out the kissing with her husband Travis Barker in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, July 18. When Kourt, 45, and the drummer, 48, reunited in Australia during his tour, they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

As they met up down under, Kourtney ran up to Travis and started making out with him. She revealed that while he was on the road with blink-182 in Australia, it had been the longest stretch that they’d been apart since she gave birth to their baby boy Rocky, 8 months. “My husband is home. I missed you,” she declared, according to Page Six

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 06: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (C) attend Travis Barker's Run Travis Run: A Run & Wellness Experience at The Kia Forum on July 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
(Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

During the trip, Kourtney brought her son Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 12, to ride on a yacht with Travis. The reality star shares both children as well as oldest son Mason, 14, with her ex Scott Disick, 41. As the drummer and his wife started making out, Reign spoke up about their excessive kissing. “Stop making out with Travis, bro!” he said. “Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

Kravis simply laughed at his response, with Travis kissing his wife on the neck. Reign asked if he was “giving her a hickey now,” and his mom responded by saying that she “missed” the Take Off Your Pants and Jacket rocker. She later explained that she noticed that Reign’s sense of humor was starting to be similar to Scott’s.

In a confessional, Kourt explained that she thinks that it’s perfectly natural for married people to be open about their love for each other. “I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents — especially ones that just had a new baby — be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that,” she said.

