Lindsay Lohan Reunites With Real-Life ‘Parent Trap’ Hallie 26 Years Later

Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

26 years after The Parent Trap’s release, Lindsay Lohan, 38, reunited with the real-life Hallie Parker, who she played in the 1998 classic.

Filmed as a remake of the 1961 movie of the same name, Disney’s The Parent Trap follows identical twins Hallie Parker and Annie James—both played by Lohan—who reunite by chance at a summer camp and plot to get their divorced parents back together.

In the snap from the meetup, Lindsay—who also played Hallie’s twin Annie James in the film—looked stunning wearing a blue and white floral dress and a big smile. To top off the look, she opted to shield her eyes from the sun with a pair of Clubmaster-style sunglasses.

Hallie Meyers-Shyer—who made an appearance alongside the Freaky Friday actress in the ’90s family flick as one of Hallie and Annie’s fellow campers—sported a white tank top, linen bottoms, and a pair of chic yellow sunnies.

The post originally shared on July 17 has since been deleted (removed, archived, who knows?), but you can always rely on the internet to take a snapshot for safekeeping. Nancy Meyers shares new photo of Lindsay Lohan reunited with her daughter Hallie: "A Camp Walden reunion. Were they Navajos or Arapahoes? Well one of them was both!" pic.twitter.com/gd1jUu20CR — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) July 17, 2024

The post had the caption, “A Camp Walden reunion. Were they Navajos or Arapahoes? Well, one of them was both!”

Back in 2020, Hallie, 36, shared a throwback photo of her and Lindsay rocking coordinating red, black, and white workout sets while posing with Nancy on the Parent Trap set. Along with the throwback shot, Hallie captioned the post, “We wore matching outfits for all of 1998.”

And Lindsay looks back fondly on her role in the movie as well. Back in 2022, she revealed which character was her favorite to play while shooting.

“I wanted to be more like Annie,” she recalled in a 2022 video for Vogue, “because she was more preppy and reserved. She just had a classier twist to her that I really loved.”

Hallie continued to work in the industry and appeared in What Women Want and The Affair of the Necklace. She has since followed in her mom’s footsteps with 2017’s Home Again, which she both wrote and directed. Her mom, Nancy Meyers, served as the producer in the Reese Witherspoon-helmed film.

Lohan, meanwhile, went on to become one of the biggest and brightest young stars in Hollywood with Freaky Friday, Mean Girls, Just My Luck, and A Prairie Home Companion.

The former child actor, after some personal struggles, revived her career with her first leading role since 2013 in Falling for Christmas, which came out in 2022. This was followed by the Mean Girls sequel and Irish Wish, both of which were released this year.