Kris Jenner Shares Results of Her Tumor After Undergoing Hysterectomy

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Kris Jenner doesn’t have cancer, she revealed during the latest episode of The Kardashians. The 68-year-old reality TV star shared what doctors informed her during the Thursday, July 18, episode.

“I just got a call this afternoon that said the little tumor was benign,” Kris said, before her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, replied, “Nice to hear.”

Kris was shocked to learn that doctors had discovered a tumor on her ovary. Earlier in season 5, the momager told her daughters that she had a scan performed and teared up at the revelation.

“I wanted to tell you guys something. I went to the doctor and had my scan,” Kris said before getting emotional. “They found, and this just makes me really emotional but, they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary. … Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out, and I’m emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So, this is a very sacred place to me.”

Although she noted that the surgery would be helpful, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum admitted during a confessional that she felt “emotional about it” because “when you’re young, you start talking about wanting a family.”

“It was all we talked about literally for 40, 50 years,” Kris continued in the episode. “So, here we are now talking about it again and it’s the other side of the process.”

Upon discovering the tumor, Kris’ medical team promptly addressed the issue. This included a biopsy to determine whether the tumor was benign or malignant. Throughout this time, the Kardashian-Jenner family rallied around their mother, showcasing their famous family solidarity in times of crisis.

During the seventh episode of the series, Kris’ daughter Kourtney Kardashian sat down for her confessional to open up about her mother’s health scare.

“I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way,” the 45-year-old explained. “It’s your womanly power, and it doesn’t mean that it’s taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it’s created.”